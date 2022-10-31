SuperSport goes hi-tech for soccer’s greatest show, the FIFA World Cup

Cape Town - Not only will SuperSport deliver the best guests, analysis, variety and digital offering for the FIFA World Cup - starting in one month tomorrow - it will also do so with the latest in technology. Apart from the existing High Definition offering, SuperSport will for the first time broadcast a World Cup in 4K, which is an ultra-high definition and lends itself to the fast-action sport. Most 4K devices have around eight million pixels, meaning every moment of every match will be displayed in brilliant detail.

Viewers who watch via their decoder will require an Explora Ultra, a 4K television and either a Premium, Compact Plus or Compact subscription. And viewers who stream the tournament, either via Showmax Pro or DStv, will also be able to do so in 4K, provided they have a 4K television and either a Premium, Compact Plus or Compact subscription. Customers who stream in 4K can adjust video quality to manage data usage.

Even without 4K, however, viewers will experience High Definition viewing as standard with all the detail and high quality to go alongside one of the most anticipated World Cups of recent years. Starting in Qatar on November 20, all 64 Cup matches will be broadcast live and in 4K on SuperSport with all matches enjoying expert build-ups and summaries, plus state-of-the-art graphics and supplementary programming. SuperSport will also have crews on hand to capture breaking news, with a particular focus on Africa's five participants: Cameroon, Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana, and Senegal. As an added bonus, SuperSport's World Cup broadcasts will be available in multiple languages, customised per region:

Nigeria: English, Pidgin, Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo. Rest of Africa: English, Swahili, Sheng, Twi, Luganda. Ethiopia: Amharic, English.

Maximo: Portuguese, English. South Africa: English, Zulu, Setswana, Sotho, Portuguese. “I can confidently say this is planned to be our most varied and dynamic World Cup offering,” said Marc Jury, SuperSport chief executive. “DStv’s teams have worked on this project for months and with just one month to go, we are ready to deliver a multi-platform broadcast that encompasses the very latest technology with some of the smartest, most entertaining soccer analysts in the world.”