Swallows on brink of pulling off a famous comeback

JOHANNESBURG - Swallows FC coach Brandon Truter has suggested they are not putting all their eggs in one basket, only considering automatic promotion as there are possibilities of playing in the gruelling play-offs.

It’s been a season of resurgence for the Dube Birds after punching above their weight to occupy the summit of the GladAfrica Championship standings ahead of the finale, having only been assigned to save their status and finish in the top-eight.

Rewind back to five seasons, the Soweto outfit were relegated to the second-tier division but such was their fall from grace that they dropped down to the third-tier level - the ABC Motsepe League - a season later.

But enter Panyaza Lesufi, the Gauteng’s MEC of education convinced businessman David Mogashoa to rescue the club from the verge of extinction. The duo joined forces and bought the status of Maccabi FC ahead of the new season.

They started the season as Maccabi FC pending the acceptance of name change by Fifa but they couldn’t change back to original Moroka Swallows as they owe the governing body a whopping sum of money.