GENEVA – Switzerland revived their hopes of qualifying directly for Euro 2020 and denied Ireland the chance to book their place in the tournament with a nervous 2-0 win, which threw their group wide open in rain-soaked Geneva on Tuesday.
Haris Seferovic gave Switzerland a 16th-minute lead with a shot out of the blue in the Group D game and Shane Duffy turned Edimilson Fernandes' shot into his own net to wrap up the win in the third minute of stoppage time.
Switzerland could have sealed victory earlier but Ricardo Rodriguez saw his tame penalty pushed onto the post by Darren Randolph after Seamus Coleman handled and was sent off for a second bookable offence.
🇨🇭 Haris Seferovic has been directly involved in 10 goals in his last 8 home games for Switzerland (8 goals, 2 assists) 🔥🔥🔥#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/YPkTSkgYEu— UEFA EURO 2020 (@UEFAEURO) October 15, 2019