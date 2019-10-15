Switzerland's forward Haris Seferovic, celebrates after scoring the first goal of the game against Republic of Ireland in Geneva on Tuesday. Photo: Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP

GENEVA – Switzerland revived their hopes of qualifying directly for Euro 2020 and denied Ireland the chance to book their place in the tournament with a nervous 2-0 win, which threw their group wide open in rain-soaked Geneva on Tuesday.

Haris Seferovic gave Switzerland a 16th-minute lead with a shot out of the blue in the Group D game and Shane Duffy turned Edimilson Fernandes' shot into his own net to wrap up the win in the third minute of stoppage time.