Team profile: Can Morocco impress in their World Cup debut?

Morocco are set to dive into unfamiliar territory as they make their first-ever appearance at a Fifa Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand The North Africans have made huge strides towards the development of their football for both men and women, which has led to a vast improvement in their national teams.

The Atlas Lionesses also carry with them the honour of being the first Arab nation to seal qualification for the biggest football competition in the world. How they qualified: Morocco surprised a lot of their African counterparts when they strung together a host of impressive performances to reach for final of the last Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Their first-ever appearance at a continental final ensured they were one of four African teams to reach the World Cup. Players To Look Out For: Ghizlane Chebbak Also, the captain of the side, Chebbak has been the biggest name in Moroccan women’s football for a while now, and her reputation has only been heightened with recent success.

The 32-year-old striker has an excellent record of 21 goals in 60 games for the Atlas Lionesses. Chebbak also plies her trade for Moroccan club AS FAR, who have dominated the domestic front by winning the league ten times in the last 11 seasons. Fatima Tagnaout

A teammate of Chebbak at club level, Tagnaout is being touted as the next big thing for Moroccan football as she continues to dazzle on the continental stage. The left-footed midfielder is explosive, technical, and possesses a hammer of a left foot, which makes her one of the names to look out for at the World Cup. Group Stages:

Morocco will kick off their World Cup campaign against Germany on July 24, at 10.30 pm, at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium. South Korea will be next on the agenda on July 30, 6.30 am at Hindmarsh stadium, while their final group game is against Colombia at 12 pm at Perth Oval on August 3. The North Africans will draw inspiration from their male counterparts who extraordinarily reached the semifinals of the World Cup last year.