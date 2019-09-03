FC Barcelona's Antoine Griezman runs with the ball during the Joan Gamper trophy soccer match between FC Barcelona and Arsenal at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

INTERNATIONAL - Spending by teams in Europe’s Big Five leagues totalled a record 5.5 billion euros during the close season transfer window, financial analyst Deloitte’s Sports Business Group said on Tuesday.

The outlay was 0.9 billion euros (£817 million) more than the previous record set in 2018, with England’s Premier League clubs spending 1.55 billion euros with a net spend of 635 million euros.





Spain’s La Liga clubs spent 1.37 billion euros — exceeding 1 billion euros for the first time — while Italy’s Serie A (1.17 billion euros) Germany’s Bundesliga (740 million euros) the French Ligue 1 (670 million euros) all set new records.





“Spending across clubs in Europe’s ‘big five’ leagues has reached record levels in this summer’s transfer window,” said Dan Jones, partner in the Sports Business Group at Deloitte.





“This unprecedented level of spend has been driven by a number of factors, including additional income from new league broadcast cycles, participation in, and subsequent distributions from, UEFA club competitions.”