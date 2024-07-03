TEARS TO CHEERS: Portugal coach praises tjanking Ronaldo as they book quarterfinal spot

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez praised Cristiano Ronaldo after a night against Slovenia in which the captain missed a penalty in extra time and then scored in a 3-0 shootout win to help take them into the quarterfinals at Euro 2024. Ronaldo was tjanking after his extra-time spot-kick miss left the score at 0-0, but redeemed himself by scoring with the first kick of the shootout before goalkeeper Diogo Costa saved three penalties to send Portugal through.

And Martinez says: "He [Ronaldo] doesn't need to care that much and that's why I thank him for being the way he is, for caring for the group... I was certain he had to be the first penalty taker and show us the way to the victory.



A heroic performance from Diogo Costa ⛔👏@Vivo_GLOBAL | #EUROPOTM pic.twitter.com/8SUasSX2aR

— UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) July 1, 2024 “I think we all felt very proud of our captain. The dressing room was delighted with what he’s doing. I think he gave us all a lesson, that you need to live every day as if it’s the last one. “You need to have real high standards and never give up – life and football gives you difficult moments, and the way he reacted is a real example that we are very proud of in Portuguese football.” Ronaldo says of the match: “Sadness at the start is joy at the end. That’s what football is. Moments, inexplicable moments.