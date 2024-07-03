TEARS TO CHEERS: Portugal coach praises tjanking Ronaldo as they book quarterfinal spot

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez praised Cristiano Ronaldo after a night against Slovenia in which the captain missed a penalty in extra time and then scored in a 3-0 shootout win to help take them into the quarterfinals at Euro 2024.
Ronaldo was crying after his extra-time spot-kick miss left the score at 0-0, but redeemed himself by scoring with the first kick of the shootout before goalkeeper Diogo Costa saved three penalties to send Portugal through.
And Martinez says: “He [Ronaldo] doesn’t need to care that much and that’s why I thank him for being the way he is, for caring for the group... I was certain he had to be the first penalty taker and show us the way to the victory.
“I think we all felt very proud of our captain. The dressing room was delighted with what he’s doing. I think he gave us all a lesson, that you need to live every day as if it’s the last one.
“You need to have real high standards and never give up – life and football gives you difficult moments, and the way he reacted is a real example that we are very proud of in Portuguese football.”
Ronaldo says of the match: “Sadness at the start is joy at the end. That’s what football is. Moments, inexplicable moments.
“A direct shot to give the team the lead. I didn’t manage it. [Jan] Oblak made a good save... I haven’t missed once all year, and when I needed it most, Oblak saved it.”
Martinez and Portugal face a quick turnaround as they next prepare to meet France, who earlier on Monday beat Belgium 1-0 in their last-16 tie, in Hamburg on Friday.
