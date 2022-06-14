Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

That refugee kid' Awer Mabil says crucial penalty a thank you to Australia

Australia's forward Awer Mabil celebrates after winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 inter-confederation play-offs match between Australia and Peru .Photo: AFP

Australia's forward Awer Mabil celebrates after winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 inter-confederation play-offs match between Australia and Peru .Photo: AFP

Published 1h ago

Share

Doha - Awer Mabil said his crucial sudden-death penalty for Australia against Peru was a thank you to the country that took his family in as he reflected on his journey from refugee camp to the World Cup.

The 26-year-old calmly scored the Socceroos' sixth spot kick in Doha before watching goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne heroically save Peru's final penalty to send Australia to a fifth straight World Cup.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mabil sank to the ground in disbelief and later told Australian reporters it was his destiny to score.

"I knew I was going to score. It was the only way to say thank you to Australia on behalf of my family," the winger said.

Mabil was born in a refugee camp in Kenya after his parents fled conflict in Sudan, surviving on one meal a day as a child and kicking a ball around to pass the time.

More on this

After being resettled in Australia in 2006, he developed his football enough to join Adelaide United as a teenager and then moved to Denmark's FC Midtjylland. He is currently on loan to Turkish club Kasimpasa.

"I was born in a hut, a little hut. My hotel room here is definitely bigger than the hut, the room we had as a family in that refugee camp," he said.

"For Australia to take us in and resettle us, it gave me and my siblings and my whole family a chance at life. That's what I mean by thanking Australia for that chance of life, that chance of opportunity they allowed my family."

Story continues below Advertisement

Mabil has been a regular for the Socceroos under coach Graham Arnold and he said he hoped what he had achieved would inspire other refugees.

"I scored, a lot of my teammates scored, everybody played a part and maybe that refugee kid played a big part," he said.

Mabil's brother Awer Bul told the Adelaide Advertiser newspaper his family was overwhelmed with excitement.

Story continues below Advertisement

"To be a boy who was born in a refugee camp, it was quite a moving moment for our community," he said. "Just to see him walk out there for the Australian team gives us a good feeling."

AFP

Related Topics:

International soccerSoccer

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP