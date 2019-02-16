The Magic FC are looking forward to the challenge of taking on Kaizer Chiefs. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

PORT ELIZABETH – Western Cape ABC Motsepe League club The Magic FC is gearing up for what is arguably the biggest match in their history when they play Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Sunday (start 3pm). The Magic FC advanced from the Round of 32 last month after edging National First Division side Maccabi on penalties to set up a clash against the 2013 winners of the competition.

Chiefs know very well not to underestimate clubs from the Safa Leagues considering their shock defeat to Baroka FC a few years ago in the same competition.

Amakhosi also had to dig deep against a highly-spirited Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe side in Tornado FC when they met in the Round of 32.

The Magic are led by former Chiefs defender David Kannemeyer who insists that they will give it their all against his former side.

“We are going to respect them, but we are also going to fight and compete. We know more about them than they know about us.

"All the pressure is on them as we are the underdogs,” said a confident Kannemeyer.

