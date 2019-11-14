Henry moved to Canada after a difficult three-month stint coaching his first professional club Monaco. Photo: AP Photo/Olivier Anrigo

MONTREAL – Thierry Henry is returning to Major League Soccer, and to a head coach job, with Montreal Impact. The 42-year-old Henry moved to Canada after a difficult three-month stint coaching his first professional club Monaco ended in January.

He also coached the forwards in top-ranked Belgium’s national team as it reached the 2018 World Cup semifinals.

His playing career ended in a four-year spell with New York Red Bulls.

“It’s a league I know well, in which I had some very nice moments,” Henry said in a club statement. “To be in Quebec, in Montreal, which has an enormous multicultural heritage, it’s extraordinary.”