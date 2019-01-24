Thierry Henry’s situation has grown increasingly precarious, and Monaco have been linked with a return for Leonardo Jardim, who was fired in October. Photo: Claude Paris/AP

MONACO – Monaco have suspended coach Thierry Henry from his duties until the club make a final decision on his future. In a brief statement on Thursday, Monaco say the former striker has been suspended with immediate effect, and that assistant coach Franck Passi will take charge of the team’s training session on Friday.

Henry only took the job – his first as a manager – in October, but the decision follows two embarrassing losses for Monaco, 5-1 at home to Strasbourg last weekend and 3-1 at home to Metz in the French Cup on Tuesday.

Monaco is in 19th place in the French league, and have a crucial match away to fellow strugglers Dijon on Saturday, followed by a League Cup semi-final against Guingamp next Tuesday.

Henry’s situation has grown increasingly precarious, and the club have been linked with a return for Leonardo Jardim, who was fired in October.

AP