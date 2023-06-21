'Thin voice' tells Ghana legend Gyan to retire aged 37

Accra - Ghana football legend Asamoah Gyan, whose missed penalty in the 2010 World Cup cost his country its place in history as the first African nation to reach the semi-finals, has retired at the age of 37. Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals called time on a career spanning over two decades at a press conference in Accra.

"I want to take this great opportunity, a stage that is difficult in every footballer’s career, a moment all footballers do not wish, but when nature dawns, that thin voice will keep echoing into the ears," said Gyan on Tuesday. "It is time… that voice has been clear in my ears, and I have succumbed to it, it is time. "It is time to hang up the jersey and boots in glory as I officially retire from active football."

An absolute legend of the game 🔥



The Ghanaian footballing icon, Asamoah Gyan hanged up his boots 💫



One of the best to ever do it 🌟 The former Ghana captain featured at the 2006 and 2010 World Cups and represented his country at seven Africa Cup of Nations tournaments -- reaching the final on two occasions. A pivotal member of the Ghana side that reached the 2010 World Cup quarter-finals -- he missed the penalty in the last minute of extra-time against Uruguay after Luis Suarez had been sent off for handling a goal bound effort. Ironically Gyan converted his penalty in the shoot-out which Ghana lost 4-2.