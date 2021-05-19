Thomas Muller, Mats Hummels recalled by Germany for Euro 2020 finals

BERLIN – Germany head coach Joachim Low on Wednesday named Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels in the 26-man provisional German squad for the Euro 2020 finals, ending the pair's two-year exile.

Dortmund defender Hummels, 32, and Bayern Munich forward Muller, 31, were both axed by Low in March 2019, but the 2014 World Cup winners have been recalled on the back of strong performances for their clubs.

"Back again," Muller posted on Twitter underneath a picture giving the thumbs up.

Hummels also reacted on Instagram "I am glad to be back – I'm really up for the new chapter".

Low said he did not regret axing Muller and Hummels two years ago to give younger players a chance in the wake of the disastrous 2018 World Cup campaign when Germany crashed out in the group stages.

However, Low admitted recent poor results – including a thrashing by Spain and shock home loss to North Macedonia, meant "we had to rethink everything".

Muller and Hummels have been recalled because "in terms of leadership, they can also give the team a lot," Low added.

Three names will be trimmed before the final 23-man squad for the European Championship from June 11 until July 11.

Eight Bayern Munich players have been named, including captain Manuel Neuer as well as 18-year-old Jamal Musiala, who opted for Germany over England this year.

Two high-profile names missing are injured Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marco Reus, who made himself unavailable on Tuesday after an injury-hit season.

Germany squad

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt), Bernd Leno (Arsenal/ENG)

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea/ENG), Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich), Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), Robin Gosens (Atalanta/ITA), Robin Koch (Leeds United/ENG), Christian Gunter (Freiburg), Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig)

Midfield/Forwards: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City/ENG), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Kai Havertz (Chelsea/ENG), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid/ESP), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Timo Werner (Chelsea/ENG), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Kevin Volland (Monaco/FRA)

AFP