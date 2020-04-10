Three defendants in FIFA corruption probe plead not guilty

NEW YORK –Two former entertainment company executives from 21st Century Fox and a South American sports marketing company pleaded not guilty on Thursday to criminal charges in New York in the long-running corruption probe surrounding FIFA, the world governing body for soccer.

The former Fox executives Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez and Full Play Group SA entered their pleas before US District Judge Pamela Chen in Brooklyn at an arraignment conducted by phone.

All three defendants were charged on Monday with wire fraud and with money laundering conspiracy, while Full Play was also charged with racketeering conspiracy.