Three Sundowns players named in Caf Women's Champions League Best XI

Cape Town - Three Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies players were named in the best XI of the 2022 Champions League, after the conclusion of the second edition of the tournament in Morocco last weekend. The eventual champions AS FAR, the Moroccan hosts, have six players in the best XI. They became first-time Champions League winners. They defeated holders Mamelodi Sundowns, who at one stage were playing with nine players after two red cards, 4-0 at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah, Rabat.

The list of the players was compiled by members of Caf’s Technical Study Group and underlines the top performers in each position over the last three weeks of the competition. AS FAR shot-stopper Khadija Er-Rmichi, who was voted the Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament for her buoyant role in guiding the Moroccan side to title success, takes the No 1 spot between the posts. Er-Rmichi kept four clean sheets in the five matches.

In a four-player defensive backline, Sundowns' Bambanani Mbane teams up with Aziza Rabbah of AS FAR to forge an excellent centre-back partnership. Both were assiduous and hassled opponents for the full 90 minutes consistently for their teams throughout the tournament. AS FAR's Ghizlane Chhiri claimed the left-back spot, while Glory Edet of Bayelsa Queens earned the right-back berth following the sublime work-rate, discipline and tenacity of the duo during the competition for the respective sides to complete the defence.

In the middle of the park, AS FAR's Siham Boukhami partners Boitumelo Rabale, who was a proven alternative goal threat for Sundowns and teammate Fatima Tagnaout who was influential in the Moroccans' title triumph to earn the Best Player of the Tournament award in the process. A three-woman attack line includes Lelona Daweti of Sundowns, who enjoyed a fine campaign with four goals on the right wing, while Opah Clement of fourth-place Simba Queens brought incredible pace and power on the left wing. Up front, the tournament's top scorer Ibtissam Jraidi of AS FAR with six goals will be the leader of the attacking line, following her remarkable scoring form in her side's title success.

