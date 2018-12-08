Pirates will be looking to win their first piece of silverware with coach Micho Sredojević. Photo: Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix

The best five TKO finals

2006: Silver Stars 3-1 Ajax Cape Town

The first edition of the Telkom Knockout produced an epic final with Simba Marumo notching up a sensational hat-trick to propel his side to glory.

2009: Orlando Pirates 1-2 Ajax Cape Town

Pirates were favourites to reign supreme at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban but Mabhudi Khenyeza had other ideas, scoring a top class brace.

2010: Chiefs 3-0 Pirates

Chiefs ran riot at FNB Stadium in another classic TKO final. Sithembiso Ngcobo masterminded Amakhosi's victory with his well taken brace. Siphiwe Tshabalala put the icing on the cake for Amakhosi.

2013: Platinum Stars 2-1 Pirates

Pirates just collapsed as Mogakolodi Ngele netted two stunning strikes to beat Senzo Meyiwa. It was the second time in the season that Dikwena got the better of Pirates as they shot down the Buccaneers in the MTN8 final.

2015: Sundowns 3-1 Kaizer Chiefs

Sundowns finally got one over Chiefs. Previously, Amakhosi had always dominated the clashes between the two sides but in 2015, Sundowns turned the tables. It was a pulsating encounter with Denis Onyango saving two penalties for Sundowns.

Past heroes of the TKO

Simba Marumo

Marumo will always be remembered for his stunning hat-trick against Ajax Cape Town when Silver Stars thumped the Urban Warriors 3-1. Marumo is the last player to have scored a hat-trick in a cup final in South Africa.

Mabhudi Khenyeza

Khenyeza was at his level best in 2008 as Ajax Cape Town dispatched Orlando Pirates 2-1 at Chatsworth Stadium.

Mogakolodi Ngele

Ngele produced one of his best performances to steer Platinum Stars to victory in 2013 against Orlando Pirates.

Wedson Nyirenda is confident his team can win their first ever piece of silverware. Photo: BackpagePix

Sithembiso Ngcobo

In what was one of the best Soweto derbies, Ngcobo scored a brace as Chiefs beat Pirates.

Denis Onyango

Onyango was the difference between Chiefs and victory. He saved two penalties and made several other top saves.

Potential heroes today

Thembinkosi Lorch

Lorch is Pirates’ top goalscorer in this tournament. He has been in the red hot form, scoring three goals in three games. All eyes will be on him again to deliver on a big stage. He is deadly if given space in and around the box.

Talent Chiwapiwa

The skilful Zimbabwean winger is full of guile and pace. Asavela Mbekile will have to be at his best. He has the responsibility of keeping the winger quiet as a dangerous Chiwapiwa can win the game for Baroka.

Vincent Pule

Pule is able to deliver on the big stage and last season he was the hero for Bidvest Wits as they lifted the Telkom Knockout crown. He was also key for Pirates in the two Soweto derbies.

Mduduzi Mdantshane

Mdantshane has been colossal for the Buccaneers in the middle of the park. Against Sundowns he was the chief destroyer in the midfield. His battle with Xola Mlambo will be very interesting.

Jemondre Dickens

His ability to hold on to the ball and create space for teammates will be crucial for Baroka. Dangerous in the air, he is an old school target man who keeps defenders busy. Pirates need to be wary of him.





