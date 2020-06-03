Top-flight Scottish football to resume in August, league says

BERLIN – The top-flight Scottish Premier League will begin its 20/21 season as planned in August after agreeing a deal with broadcaster Sky Sports to allow fans to stream games at home, the league (SPFL) said Wednesday.

Scotland's 19/20 season was suspended in mid-March as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and subsequently abandoned.

A “virtual season ticket” will be made available, the league said, “providing an alternative source of matchday income while social distancing measures prevent fans from attending matches.”

Agreement was needed for the broadcasters from exclusive television partner Sky, who also agreed a compensation package for games not played at the end of the previous season.