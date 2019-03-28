Tottenham forward Harry Kane would like to try his hand at NFL. Photo: Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP

England striker Harry Kane says he could become a kicker in the NFL when he is finished with football. The Tottenham striker, who won the Golden Boot at last summer's World Cup, believes he has the ability to make it in American Football.

"That's real," the 26-year-old told ESPN in an interview late on Wednesday. "Something that in 10 or 12 years I definitely want to try."

Kane said he would like to be remembered as a great sportsman, not just a footballer.

"It goes back to that drive to be the best," he said.

"If you play in the Premier League and the World Cup and you then play in the NFL ... would you then be considered one of the greatest sportsmen ever?"

Kane, who said he could play a season or two of football first in the MLS before any possible NFL move, said he had become friends with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, having been invited to the team party after their Superbowl win.

"We'd kind of become friends (through social media) but had never met," Kane said. "It was a bit strange. I hadn't been a fan of any team since I was young and supporting Tottenham."

Kane said he could identify with Brady.

"I started watching him on YouTube," he said. "We've had a similar path being doubted when we were younger. Maybe not being the best athletes as kids."

The England striker said he had been inspired by the efforts of Brady.

"Not many people thought he'd become that good, or even play in the NFL, and he went on to become the best ever," he said.

"At the time, it gave me a real boost to say, look, anything is possible. If you have that self-belief and that drive and that hunger, you can do it."

dpa