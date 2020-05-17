TS Galaxy aim to buy struggling PSL franchise

Tim Sukazi, the owner of TS Galaxy, has signalled his intention of buying the Premier Soccer League status of the beleaguered Bloemfontein Celtic. And it seems that the ambitious boss, if successful, will want the club to be based in Mpumalanga Province. Rumours have been rife that Sukazi is keen on acquiring a PSL status and Celtic have become his target as they are struggling financially. Sukazi’s Galaxy outfit are campaigning in the GladAfrica Championship and are not in the running for promotion. The club showed promising signs when they won the Nedbank Cup, defeating giants Kaizer Chiefs last season. “It is long overdue for the province of Mpumalanga (to have a team in the elite league). We’ve got millions of passionate football lovers, yet they don’t have a club in top flight football. “Mpumalanga does need a professional football club and TS Galaxy will be one such club. I don’t know whether sooner or rather than later. But guaranteed that shall happen.

“Now it brings issues surrounding the rumours (of buying Celtic). When I started applying my mind, the rumour made a lot of sense. Then I started qualifying it as a beautiful rumour,” Sukazi elaborated.

Galaxy are still in their infancy. The club formed in 2018 has already made an enduring impact in South African football.

“We are being associated with such greatness while we are still in our teething phase as a club.

“If people sees us that way, it is something that we need to consider and work towards. The next step will be to send some sensible figures to Celtic, maybe post-lockdown or sometime soon as circumstances will permit.

“People are quite cautious of the cost that they could take and knowing very well what Covid-19 has done to the economy. And Celtic could be one of those that are affected. Should it be that they are available in the market, it is an opportunity that TS Galaxy would want to explore to the deepest level. We will engage and let us see what we come up with. TS Galaxy does belong to the Premier Soccer League,” Sukazi explained, making it clear that if he succeeds Celtic will not remain a Mangaung club and that there’s likely to be a name change.

Galaxy defied the odds last season when they made history by becoming the first team from the lower division to win a knockout competition in South Africa. Sukazi is confident that the feat is enough to qualify the brand for the elite league.

“Football in South Africa does need TS Galaxy in the Premier League. It has proven itself beyond a reasonable doubt by achieving the impossible (winning the Nedbank Cup). Apart from that, the structure of the club has shown the state of readiness for Premiership football.

“If an opportunity arises today, we will take it. There are two ways to get to the Premier division. One is to win promotion and if you can’t, you can buy a Premiership status,” Sukazi stated.

Celtic supporters are against the idea of relocating their beloved club away from the Free State. But Sukazi believes that ways around any hurdles will be found.

“These are issues that can be resolved. There’s a lot at stake. Celtic have supporters that are regionally based. For many years they have become accustomed to watching their football club and the idea of losing it will not sit well with them. That will be one point of engagement if we were to take the deal and it becomes a success. Supporters are critical stakeholders,” Sukazi elaborated.

Asked if he is willing to break the bank on his own to buy Celtic, the former player agent said: “The question regarding whether I’ll do it alone if an opportunity exists, at the moment that will be my preferred model. It makes things very easy. You can talk to me now and I’ll answer. This model has proven to be working for us. I’m in that position to make that call.

"When there's more than one person, it can be challenging because a number of things have to be considered. Never mind the opinions and minds that could differ to those of mine. If an opportunity comes, I'll pursue it in this model being myself at the forefront."





