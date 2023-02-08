Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Turkish club Malatyaspor describe earthquake victim Eyup Turkaslan as a ‘beautiful person’

Rescuers and civilians look for survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras, close to the quake's epicentre, the day after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's southeast on Monday. Photo: Aden Altan/AFP

Rescuers and civilians look for survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras, close to the quake's epicentre, the day after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's southeast on Monday. Photo: Aden Altan/AFP

Published 2h ago

Share

Johannesburg - Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor described Eyup Turkaslan as a ‘beautiful person’ after he succumbed to earthquake related injuries on Tuesday.

On Monday morning, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake affected Turkey and Syria, taking the death toll to at least 9 600 casualties as of Wednesday morning.

Story continues below Advertisement

One of those casualties was Malatyaspor's goalkeeper Turkaslan who passed away after one of the high buildings in Turkey collapsed with him inside.

“Our goalkeeper, Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, lost his life after being under the collapse of the earthquake," the club wrote on social media.

"Rest in peace. We will not forget you, beautiful person,” the club said about Turkaslan, who’s survived by his wife Kubra, who escaped the rubble.

More on this

The 28-year-old made 94 career appearances across numerous stints in Turkey, while he had played only two games for Malatyaspor this season.

Turkaslan is the second notable footballer to be involved in the earthquake rubble following reports that Christian Atsu was also affected by the crisis.

However, the Ghanaian footballer escaped the crisis alive, having been admitted to a local hospital after being found near the epicenter in Hatay.

Story continues below Advertisement

Plying his trade at Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor after joining in September, Atsu has had a decorated career, representing Ghana in 60 matches.

The 31-year-old has also had spells in the English Premier League, playing for Newcastle United, while he played for Chelsea early in his promising career.

Meanwhile, all professional football matches in Turkey have been postponed indefinitely amid the ongoing crisis that has disrupted the country.

Story continues below Advertisement

@MihlaliBaleka

Related Topics:

SoccerInternational soccer

Share

Recent stories by:

Mihlali Baleka