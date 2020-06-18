UEFA backs transfer window extension, gives FFP leeway

BERLIN - UEFA on Thursday recommended the extension of European football's summer transfer window until October 5 and said it would offer leeway regarding financial fair play, in light of the delays and suspensions that have beset the sport during the coronavirus pandemic. National football associations have been sent a request to that effect, European football's governing body said after a meeting of its executive committee. Clubs have until October 6 to register their playing squads for the 2020/21 Champions League and Europa League. The Champions League group stage begins on October 20, the Europa League's on October 22. Football's world governing body, FIFA, also announced a range of recommendations and guidelines in regard to transfers and contracts. In Germany, the summer transfer window was set to run from July 1 until August 31. The restart date for next season's Bundesliga has not yet been confirmed, with the last top-tier match of the current season scheduled for June 27.

UEFA also said it would allow a certain flexibility in regard to the fulfilment of financial fair-play (FFP) regulations. Assessment of the so-called "break-even requirement," the cornerstone of FFP, is to be postponed for the financial year 2020 by a season.

The financial years 2020 and 2021 are now to be considered together. The break-even requirement requires clubs to show that they are not spending more than they earn.

These "urgent" measures are designed "to neutralize the negative consequences of the pandemic, in that it gives clubs the opportunity to adjust its break-even requirement in case of lost revenue and simultaneously protects the system from potential abuse," UEFA said.

For 2020 and 2021 an average value of the combined deficits is to be used and "further specific adjustments in relation to Covid-19 are allowed."

UEFA also announced that European qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is to begin in November 2021 with 10 groups: five groups of five countries and five of six.

The ten group winners qualify directly for the finals, which are to take place between November 21 and December 18. The ten second-placed teams, together with two Nations League group winners who haven't already qualified, take part in play-offs in March 2022 to decide the remaining three European participants.

dpa