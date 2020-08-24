148 detained as PSG fans riot in Paris after Champions League defeat

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

PARIS - Riots broke out in Paris on Sunday night after Bayern Munich defeated Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the Champions League final in Lisbon. Parisian police detained 148 people, they said on Twitter on Monday, revising the number up from earlier in the morning. The majority were detained for damage, assault and throwing projectiles at police. Police also said they had issued 404 fines for people not wearing masks in areas where they are compulsory. Around 5,000 rioting fans had expressed their disappointment near the Parc des Princes football stadium, news agency AFP reported, while police said others gathered around the Champs Elysees neighbourhood.

There were clashes around the stadium, with police using tear gas against the crowd armed with fireworks. Along the Champs Elysees boulevard rioters set fire to vehicles, broke windows and destroyed shops.

Meanwhile in the German city of Munich, fans took to the streets to celebrate their home team's treble victory.

Hundreds quickly made their way to Leopoldstrasse in the city centre, a popular spot for car parades, some honking horns and others waving flags along the multi-lane street.

Police described a quiet situation and most people reacted very reasonably, a police spokesperson said. "On the whole, there are no major problems."

More than 150 additional police officers compared to an average Sunday evening were on the streets, the spokesperson said.

# Notebook

dpa