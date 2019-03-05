Alexis Sanchez injured the medial ligament in his right knee during Man United’s 3-2 Premier League victory over Southampton on Saturday. Photo: Carl Recine/Action Images via Reuters

Manchester United’s Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez is facing up to a six-week spell on the sidelines due to a knee ligament injury, according to coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. “He might be out for, it was a bad knee injury, so if it is four weeks or six weeks. Hopefully he will recover quickly,” Solskjaer told a news conference on Tuesday ahead of his team’s Champions League last-16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

Sanchez, 30, injured the medial ligament in his right knee during United’s 3-2 Premier League victory over Southampton on Saturday.

However, he is expected to be fit to represent Chile at the Copa America, which starts on June 14, national team physiotherapist Pedro Onate told Chilean newspaper El Mercurio.

Sanchez could return for United’s last two league games against Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City, but any setback in his rehabilitation would mean he has played his last match this season.

United are already without a host of players for Wednesday’s clash at PSG due to injury, while midfielder Paul Pogba is suspended for the tie.

They trail 2-0 on aggregate after losing the first leg at Old Trafford.

"Everyone expects us to go out easily but that doesn't happen with Manchester United," says Ole. "Our pride was hurt last time we played them so we are going to see players who are going to give their all." #MUFC pic.twitter.com/1aQz1WiggL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 5, 2019

Reuters