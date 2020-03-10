Alli says injury-plagued Tottenham must show character

LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur will not "get the violins out" despite several key players out injured, midfielder Dele Alli said as he backed the team to show character in their Champions League last-16 return leg at RB Leipzig later on Tuesday.

Tottenham, who are looking to overturn a 1-0 defeat in the first leg, will be without defender Ben Davies for the clash due to a hamstring issue while winger Steven Bergwijn faces a long spell out after sustaining an ankle injury.

Spurs are also without skipper Harry Kane who is stepping up his comeback from a hamstring operation while fellow forward Son Heung-min is nursing a broken arm, but Alli said the team cannot feel sorry for themselves.

"It's obviously very disappointing. But this isn't a time to get the violins out, we have to step up," Alli told reporters ahead of the match in Germany.

"We have to deal with these situations. It's all a part of it, as disappointing as it is. But we have to show our character now as a team, the depth that we have in the squad.