Atletico game set to go ahead despite positive cases

BERLIN – UEFA sees no reason to postpone Atletico Madrid's Champions League quarter-final with RB Leipzig on Thursday despite two members of the Spanish team's travelling party testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

"The match is planned to be played as scheduled," European football's governing body told dpa on Monday. There would be no further comment, it added, saying the organization's medical protocol was being followed.

On Sunday, Atletico reported two positive cases after mandatory tests but did not name the individuals. Spanish media reports say they are players.

As a result, the 93-member Atletico delegation had to postpone their arrival in Lisbon, which had been scheduled for later Monday. The two people who have tested positive are now in quarantine and all other members of the travelling party must undergo another test.

The closing stages of the Champions League are being played as one-off matches in Lisbon as UEFA hurries to finish the tournament before domestic leagues restart in September.