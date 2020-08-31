Attacking riches underpin Olympique Lyonnais’s Champions League dominance

BARCELONA - The loss of two key strikers would end the hopes of many teams, but with their vast array of attacking talent Olympique Lyonnais still managed to beat Wolfsburg and win a record fifth consecutive Champions League title on Sunday.

The French champions lost former Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg to a knee injury earlier in the season, and a red card for Nikita Parris in the semi-final against Paris St Germain saw her suspended for the final against the German champions.

"People said it was the best time to play us because we were missing so many players, but we were the best side in the first half by a long shot, and the game was almost finished at halftime," Lyon defender Lucy Bronze said following the 3-1 win.

"We've definitely got the strongest squad in the world."

Lyon were able to call on experienced forward Eugenie Le Sommer to replace Parris, and she notched a goal and assist to allow captain Wendie Renard to lift the trophy in San Sebastian once again.