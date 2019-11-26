BARCELONA – Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde knows his side can play better than in their last few matches but urged them not to lose perspective when they host Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday with a chance to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League.
The Catalans are top of La Liga and also lead Group F, which also contains Inter Milan and Slavia Prague, but have produced a series of underwhelming displays recently which have brought serious criticism.
Their last Champions League match was a dire goalless draw at home to Slavia Prague, while they needed a freak, late goal from Arturo Vidal to overcome La Liga's basement club Leganes 2-1 last weekend.
“Here at Barca there is always turbulence and there always will be, if people aren't complaining about one thing then they are complaining about another,” he told a news conference.
“We have just won a game in which we suffered a lot and was an uphill struggle for us but we won it. The problem is that here we are asked to give a football masterclass in every game and sometimes we are not able to.”