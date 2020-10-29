Barcalona were ’concentrating on Juventus’ despite boardroom crisis

TURIN - Barcelona's 2-0 win away to Juventus in their Champions League group was the perfect reply to the club's boardroom crisis, midfielder Sergi Roberto said on Wednesday.

The club was rocked when club president Josep Maria Bartomeu resigned on Tuesday to avoid facing a vote of no confidence after some 20 000 fans signed a petition demanding that he step down.

"The best answer was today's game. We want to win titles and matches as we showed today," said Sergi Roberto. "It's all in the past, we're concentrating on our job."

Coach Ronald Koeman agreed that his team had tried to put the boardroom issue out of their minds.

"I think we have to concentrate on the sporting side," he said. "It doesn't affect us and it doesn't worry me. We put our energy into football."