Barcelona's Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the group F Champions League soccer match between F.C. Barcelona and Inter Milan at the Camp Nou. Photo: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

BARCELONA - Luis Suarez scored two classy goals to inspire Barcelona to a 2-1 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday and inflict a first defeat on Antonio Conte since he took charge of the Italians. Inter, who lead Serie A after winning all six of their domestic games under Conte, produced a wonderful first half display and took the lead in the second minute through Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez.

Barca had struggled to get going before halftime but looked more like their usual dominant selves on European nights at the Camp Nou after the break and deservedly pulled level in the 58th minute through a superb swivelling volley from Suarez.

Barcelona's Luis Suarez , right, vies for the ball with Inter Milan's Stefan de Vrij at the Camp Nou stadium on Wednesday. Photo: AP Photo/Joan Monfort

The Catalans then caught Inter out on the counterattack to take the lead in the 84th minute, with captain Lionel Messi feeding Suarez who produced a cool low finish to prompt relieved celebrations among the 86,000 fans in the stadium.

The win takes Barca second in Group F with four points after two games, the same as leaders Borussia Dortmund who won 2-0 at Slavia Prague. Inter have one point.

Reuters