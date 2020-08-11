Bayern chairman Rummenigge praises Champions League finals format
MUNICH - Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge expects a thrilling Champions League conclusion in Lisbon as the one-legged format adds excitement to the elite event.
"The biggest thrill for the fans is of course the knock-out system. The better team normally prevails in two matches while anything is possible in one knock-out game," Rummenigge said on Tuesday in Munich.
"The format is the one we know from the World Cup. It is like a European club championship. The best European top teams are facing each other."
Owing to the coronavirus crisis, the eight quarter-finalists are gathering in Lisbon to play out the tournament until August 23 in a one-legged format instead of home and away legs until the final.
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has said the format would not be used again but Rummenigge - whose club play Barcelona on Friday in Lisbon - wouldn't want to rule it out in a future reform of the elite event from 2024 onwards.
"I don't think we need a bigger group stage. That is not something that thrills the fans. We must see that we get more spice out of the knock-out rounds," Rummenigge said.
"The most important thing is to find a reform that makes the Champions League even more attractive - and not more expanded. I am a friend of quality and not of quantity."
DPA