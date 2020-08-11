Bayern chairman Rummenigge praises Champions League finals format

MUNICH - Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge expects a thrilling Champions League conclusion in Lisbon as the one-legged format adds excitement to the elite event.

"The biggest thrill for the fans is of course the knock-out system. The better team normally prevails in two matches while anything is possible in one knock-out game," Rummenigge said on Tuesday in Munich.

"The format is the one we know from the World Cup. It is like a European club championship. The best European top teams are facing each other."

Owing to the coronavirus crisis, the eight quarter-finalists are gathering in Lisbon to play out the tournament until August 23 in a one-legged format instead of home and away legs until the final.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has said the format would not be used again but Rummenigge - whose club play Barcelona on Friday in Lisbon - wouldn't want to rule it out in a future reform of the elite event from 2024 onwards.