Berlin — Bayern Munich have condemned racist slurs made online against centre-back Dayot Upamecano, after the club lost 3-0 to Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter final on Tuesday. Social media users left several racist taunts on the latest post on the France international's Instagram account, including offensive emojis and comments on the colour of his skin.

The official Bayern Instagram account addressed the harassment under the post, saying "all of us at FC Bayern condemn racism in the strongest possible terms". "The entire club is behind you, Upa." The defender (24), who has been at Bayern since 2021, was criticised for his performance against City, losing the ball in the lead-up to the English side's second goal.

Several of Bayern's players and coaches came to the defence of Upamecano after the match. Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich said "that was bitter for Upa, but there's a reason he plays for a club (like Bayern)". "He has top qualities and we believe in him."

Despite admitting that Upamecano's mistake "cost us the game today", Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel defended the centre-back. "Anyone who plays football at this level, anyone who plays that many games will eventually make a mistake in an area of the field where it shouldn't have happened. "He is still young. Let's move on."

Online racist slurs have become common in football in recent years. Upamecano's France teammate Kingsley Coman was insulted online after missing a penalty in the 2022 World Cup final against Argentina. England stars Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka had similar experiences after missing penalties in the shoot-out in the Euro 2021 final against Italy.