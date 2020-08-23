Bayern Munich seal treble with sixth Champions League victory
LISBON – Kingsley Coman's header earned Bayern Munich a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon to a secure a sixth Champions League victory for the German side.
The Paris-born Coman, a former PSG player, nodded in at the back post from Joshua Kimmich's cross in the 59th minute.
Bayern's victory ensures a repeat of their 2013 treble with coach Hansi Flick matching Jupp Heynckes in securing the continental crown, Bundesliga and German Cup titles in the coronavirus extended 2019/20 season.
PSG enjoyed their best-ever Champions League campaign by reaching a first final but again fell short of lifting the trophy despite massive financial backing from their Qatari owners.
DPA