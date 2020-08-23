Bayern treble heroes urge current team to repeat the trick

LISBON – Four players who helped Bayern Munich win the treble in 2013 have roared on the current team to do the same by beating Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday's Champions League final.

Bastian Schweinsteiger, Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben and captain Philipp Lahm helped Bayern beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in 2013 to clinch a first treble having also sealed the Bundesliga and German Cup.

"I wish you lots of success in the final and hope you can take home the trophy," former midfielder Schweinsteiger said in a video message on the club website.

French winger Ribery, now at Fiorentina, said: "I'm crossing my fingers, you are the better team. Good luck and let's get it done."

Ribery played two seasons at PSG's arch-rivals Olympique Marseille.