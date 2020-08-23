Bayern want to make history with Champions League title against PSG

LISBON - Bayern Munich aim to beat first-time finalists Paris Saint-Germain for the Champions League title on Sunday and with a sixth title would make event history. Bayern have won all 10 games in the competition and if they also win behind closed doors at Estadio da Luz they would be the first team in the current tournament format to win every game in one season. In addition, no team has ever won 11 matches in a row in the elite event. Bayern are unbeaten in 29 games overall and have scored 94 goals in the process. They boast tournament top scorer Robert Lewandowski who has netted 15 times and their high pressing earned them a stunning 8-2 quarter-final win over Lionel Messi's Barcelona. Victory Sunday would complete a title treble for the team and coach Hansi Flick who took over in November.

"We must not think about the importance of the match and rather convert that tension into enjoyment somehow," said forward Thomas Mueller who the 2013 final with Bayern while losing the deciders in 2010 and 2012.

PSG have been seeking Champions League glory for years and nine years after a Qatari takeover of the club and hundreds of millions of dollars invested they want to seize the opportunity.

Top stars Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel di Maria give them plenty of attacking power as the French champions coached by German Thomas Tuchel will try to exploit Bayern's high line.

PSG also have the best defence of the season with just five goals let in. But captain and centre-back Thiago Silva, most likely playing his last match for PSG, and his back line face a stern test against Bayern who have netted a tournament leading 42 times.

"This is history in the making, and we don't plan to stop short (of winning the title)," Silva said.

dpa