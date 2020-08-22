Bayern won't change their winning Formula in CL final against PSG

LISBON – Bayern Munich will not change their high pressing game plan in Sunday's Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain because it has been their winning formula over the past months. Bayern showed the occasional weakness at the back in the previous games against Barcelona and Olympique Lyon, and face even faster opposition in PSG's Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. But coach Hansi Flick and full-back Joshua Kimmich told a virtual news conference on Saturday they will not change their style. "We want to push through our philosophy. It distinguishes us and guaranteed our success. We will not change it," Flick said. "We must put pressure on the ball. PSG have a lot of quality, pace and top stars but we must not give them the space to play their passes."

Kimmich said: "We must be on our guard, even more than in the other games. But I don't think we will be sitting back."

Flick suggested that centre-back Jerome Boateng has recovered from muscular problems and should be able to play while full-back Benjamin Pavard is unlikely to make the starting 11 as he has only played a few minutes against Lyon in his return from a foot injury.

But it appears that Flick, who will decide on his line-up after the day's training, could bring on French winger Kingsley Coman for Ivan Perisic who started in the last three games.

"It is open. But it is the third match in a short period," Flick said.

Bayern aim to complete a title treble behind closed doors at the Estadio da Luz and win the title for a sixth time, with the last one coming in 2013.

🤔 Best striker in Europe this season?



🔴 Robert Lewandowski in 2019/20 = 🔥🔥🔥#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/u6cy4OXyxQ — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 22, 2020

They are unbeaten in 29 matches in all competitions, of which they have won 28, and scored 94 goals in the process, boasting Champions League top scorer Robert Lewandowski who has netted 15 times.

"There is no bigger title for a club than the Champions League. It is sad that the final will be without fans but it is an opportunity we want to seize," Kimmich said.

"I expect a balanced game between two top teams who deserve to be in the final."

Flick, the former Germany assistant coach who has only been in charge since November, said: "The team has the mentality to do everything for victory. We can only win if we are at 100 per cent.

"To measure yourself against the best is fun for every player. We have a plan and hope that we can implement it."

"Tomorrow is a special game. You can be crowned."

Bayern's board member for sport Hasan Salihamidzic meanwhile said that winning Sunday would have the same importance as their past titles, despite the coronavirus crisis.

"Coronavirus cannot reduce the sporting importance of national and international competitions," Salihamidzic told Saturday's editions of the Muenchner Merkur and tz dailies.

Owing to the pandemic, games are played behind closed doors and the quarter-finals and semi-finals were played over one leg instead of two as part of a mini tournament in Lisbon.

