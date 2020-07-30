Bayern's Boateng urges players to take a knee in Champions League

BERLIN - Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng says players must use the platform provided by the Champions League to continue sending messages about racial equality by taking a knee.

Athletes from around the world have taken a knee in a show of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) campaign, which gained momentum after George Floyd's death in police custody in May.

Europe's Champions League, which has been suspended since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will resume next month.

"It's very powerful and very important that we continue this in the Champions League, especially in the final, because the whole world will look," said Boateng, whose side hold a 3-0 lead over Chelsea heading into the second leg of their last-16 tie on August 8.

"Hopefully in some sports that are not back yet, they will join us. I think it's very important."