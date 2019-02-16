Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman is a doubt for their Champions League clash against Liverpool. Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

BERLIN – Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac says it would be "annoying" to be without Kingsley Coman for Tuesday's Champions League clash at Liverpool after the goal-scoring French winger again injured his left ankle. Coman, 22, scored twice in Bayern's 3-2 win at Augsburg in an outstanding display on Friday as the defending Bundesliga champions twice came from behind after conceding an own goal with just 13 seconds gone.

Coman, who also set up David Alaba for the winning second-half goal, limped off after injuring his ankle late in the game, making him doubtful for Tuesday's last 16, first leg at Anfield against Jurgen Klopp's side.

"He had some pain, it's a ligament problem, we have to wait for the scan," Kovac said.

Should Coman miss the Anfield match "that would be very annoying. With him, we have a different dynamic," Kovac added.

Coman only returned in December after tearing ligaments in the same ankle last August.

"When he was injured (on the opening day of the season), we missed him a lot," said Kovac.

"So I hope he can play (against Liverpool)."

Should Coman be sidelined, Bayern would be light on wingers with 35-year-old Arjen Robben suffering from a persistent thigh problem.

Bayern's away victory on Friday saw the defending champions cut the gap on leaders Borussia Dortmund to just two points. Dortmund play bottom side Nuremberg on Monday.

AFP