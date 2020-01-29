DUSSELDORF – Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich oppose a Champions League reform and a reportedly planned summer tour of the elite event with a series of matches in the United States, chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said on Wednesday.
News reports on the weekend said that Juventus and European Club Association chief Andrea Agnelli and US billionaire Stephen Ross were looking into a "Champions League on Tour" round of matches with 16 top clubs in the US in the pre-season.
Such matches could replace the so-called "International Champions Cup" in the US and Asia in which several top clubs, including Munich, participate to raise their image and marketing activities abroad.
But Rummenigge said at a sports convention in Dusseldorf that such a new competition over two or three weeks would "make no sense" at all.
"Our coach, our players would be all over us if we participated," Rummenigge said.