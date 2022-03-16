Benfica always believed Champions League upset was possible, says coach

Amsterdam - Benfica always believed they could beat Ajax Amsterdam in the Champions League even if they were twice behind in the last-16 tie and have been in patchy form, said coach Nelson Verissimo. Darwin Nunez rose above the home defence to snatch a 1-0 victory for the Portuguese club in Tuesday’s second leg in Amsterdam and progress to Friday's quarter-final 3-2 on aggregate.

It was an upset result after Ajax won all six matches in the group stages and then dominated the first leg against Benfica in Lisbon last month, twice taking the lead away from home. ALSO READ: WATCH: Ralf Rangnick take aim at Atletico’s ’time-wasting antics’ after Manchester United’s Champions League exit The Dutch champions were also in total control in Tuesday’s return match but were caught cold by Benfica’s only effort on target.

"When we were drawn against Ajax, we knew we were going to have a very difficult task, but we never stopped believing that it was possible to win the tie," Verissimo told reporters. "We had a difficult game, Ajax are one of the teams in Europe with the best quality in attack. We couldn't play the way wanted here, but if it doesn't work one way, there has to be another. Benfica through to the quarter-finals for the first time since 2015/16 🎉#UCL pic.twitter.com/sMo7yUT5Nk — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 15, 2022 "We had to be committed in the defence and then take advantage of dead ball situations. That's what happened."

A soft freekick 13 minutes from time allowed Nunez to outjump both Ajax defender Jurrien Timber and goalkeeper Andre Onana for a ‘smash-and-grab’ result. ALSO READ: David de Gea says it’s ’hard to put into words’ how Manchester United feel after Atletico loss It provides Benfica with a major morale boost after a poor domestic season, where they are in third place in the league some 12 points off the top of the standings.

"We are aware that the Champions League is a kind of salvation for our season," Verissimo added. "Our initial objective was to get the knockout stage of the Champions League and now it's up to us to continue the Benfica dream." Reuters