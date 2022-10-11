Celtic fined over 'provocative' anti-monarchy banner

Glasgow — Celtic have been fined after a "provocative" anti-monarchy banner was displayed by their fans at a Champions League game less than a week after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The banner was spotted in the Hoops' section of the ground in their match against Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland on September 14.

Story continues below Advertisement

Another read "Sorry For Your Loss Michael Fagan" - a reference to a man who broke into the late queen's bedroom in 1982. The Scottish champions have been fined €‎15 000 by Uefa's control, ethics and disciplinary body over what was described as "a message not fit for a sporting event (i.e. a provocative banner)". Celtic were also fined €‎4 250 for the lighting of fireworks at a home Champions League match against Real Madrid on September 6.