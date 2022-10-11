Celtic fined over 'provocative' anti-monarchy banner

Glasgow — Celtic have been fined after a "provocative" anti-monarchy banner was displayed by their fans at a Champions League game less than a week after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The banner was spotted in the Hoops' section of the ground in their match against Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland on September 14.
Another read "Sorry For Your Loss Michael Fagan" - a reference to a man who broke into the late queen's bedroom in 1982.
The Scottish champions have been fined €15 000 by Uefa's control, ethics and disciplinary body over what was described as "a message not fit for a sporting event (i.e. a provocative banner)".
Celtic were also fined €4 250 for the lighting of fireworks at a home Champions League match against Real Madrid on September 6.
Ancelotti says Benzema will start against Shakhtar
Griezmann: I did everything possible to stay at Atletico
Chelsea can expect different AC Milan at the San Siro, warns Fikayo Tomori
Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi out of Benfica Champions League match
WATCH: Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool to be more unpredictable
Marcus Rashford brace helps Manchester United see off Omonia in Europa League
The Scottish Premiership side host RB Leipzig in a Group F clash on Tuesday in desperate need of a win after taking just one point from their first three matches.
AFP