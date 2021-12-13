Champions League draw to be ’entirely redone’ after ’material error’

Paris - The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League is to be "entirely redone" after a technical error, European football's governing body Uefa said on Monday. Uefa blamed a "material error" due to a "technical problem with the software of an external service provider" as it announced that the draw for the first knockout round of its flagship competition would be redone at 16:00 SA time.

“Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16,” Uefa tweeted from the @ChampionsLeague account on Twitter. “As a result of this, the draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone.” ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi renew rivalry in Champions League last 16

In the first draw, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain were paired together, with fans looking forward to a duel between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Six-times former winners Bayern Munich were set to play Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.