Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker rates next week’s Champions League final against Tottenham as the biggest game of his life. Alisson will be making his first appearance in the final of Europe’s elite club competition when the Reds face their Premier League rivals in Madrid on June 1.

The Brazil international reached the Champions League semi-finals last season, only for Liverpool to beat his Roma team prior to his move to Anfield.

Alisson has enjoyed a memorable first season with Liverpool, but their frustrating Premier League title failure – they finished one point behind champions Manchester City – means they will end the season with no silverware unless they beat Tottenham.

Success in Spain would bring Liverpool their sixth European Cup and first since 2005.

It is challenge Alisson believes ranks as the most significant of his career.

“Once we finished the Premier League, there were 20 days to prepare the final,” Alisson told Liverpool’s website.

“I can’t wait. I’m looking forward to playing this big game. It’s maybe the biggest game in my life.”

Jurgen Klopp’s squad are coming to the end of a week-long training camp in Marbella, with the players going through a mini pre-season programme in order to retain their sharpness with a three-week spell between competitive matches.

Klopp did a similar move last year ahead of their Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, and Alisson believes it is the best option.

“It’s good for preparation, it’s good for us to keep our minds free from external things,” he added.

“Coming here is special for us, we can have more time together and speak more – that’s important for a team that wants to achieve great things.

“It’s nice weather – perfect weather to work. It’s a bit hot compared to what we are used to for training, but it’s the weather we’ll find in Madrid, so it’s good for us.”

Alisson’s first season on Merseyside has featured 26 clean sheets, with 21 of those coming in the Premier League to earn him the Golden Glove award.

“It was such an honour, such a big award in the world of football,” he said.

“The award is not just mine, it’s an award for my teammates also, who work hard to keep clean sheets in the game. It’s a target for everyone.”

AFP