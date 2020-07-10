Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw
NYON - Following is the draw for the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals, which was held at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.
Four quarter-finalists were confirmed before the Covid-19 pandemic suspended the season, while the remaining four last-16 second legs will be played at the respective clubs' home stadiums.
Quarter-Final draw (Matches on August 12-15 in Lisbon)
* QF 1: Real Madrid or Manchester City v Olympique Lyonnais or Juventus
* QF 2: RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid
* QF 3: Napoli or Barcelona v Chelsea or Bayern Munich
* QF 4: Atalanta v Paris St Germain
Semi-Final draw (Matches on August 18-19)
* SF 1: Winner of QF 1 v Winner of QF 3
* SF 2: Winner of QF 2 v Winner of QF 4
Reuters
