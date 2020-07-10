Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw

NYON - Following is the draw for the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals, which was held at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.

Four quarter-finalists were confirmed before the Covid-19 pandemic suspended the season, while the remaining four last-16 second legs will be played at the respective clubs' home stadiums.

Quarter-Final draw (Matches on August 12-15 in Lisbon)

* QF 1: Real Madrid or Manchester City v Olympique Lyonnais or Juventus

* QF 2: RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid