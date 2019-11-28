Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has played down concerns over a serious-looking hip injury that he sustained during the team's 2-2 Champions League draw at Valencia on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old, who is Chelsea's top scorer this season with 11 goals in all competitions, went for a header but landed awkwardly on Valencia defender Ezequiel Garay's knee and was carried off on a stretcher before halftime.
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said the England international had taken a knock and Abraham later confirmed the problem was not as severe as he initially feared.
"It's much better than when it happened. At the time I was fearful of the worst obviously, but I got in and was able to walk again, move about," Abraham told Chelsea TV.
"I'm thankful, hopefully it's not too long. I'll have a scan to see what the news is but hopefully it's just a bruise. It was a knee near my hip area, hopefully it's nothing too serious."