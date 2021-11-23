Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho put Manchester United in Champions League last 16

VILLARREAL, Spain, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Late goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho were enough to earn an underwhelming Manchester United a 2-0 victory at Villarreal on Tuesday that guarantees them a spot in the Champions League knockout stages.

United came into the contest knowing victory would see them through to the last 16 with one group match left to play, but in Michael Carrick's first game as interim manager, United looked shorn of ideas in attack in the Estadio de la Ceramica.