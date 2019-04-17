Divock Origi will lead the Liverpool attack against Porto tonight. Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters

Divock Origi comes into the Liverpool attack in place of Roberto Firmino for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against FC Porto in Portugal on Wednesday. The Belgian forward has not featured in Jurgen Klopp’s starting line-up since the 0-0 draw against Everton in the Merseyside derby in the Premier League on March 3, since when Liverpool have recorded seven straight wins.

Firmino scored one of Liverpool’s goals in their 2-0 victory over Porto at Anfield in the first leg last week, a result which leaves the Reds in a strong position to advance to the semi-finals.

Naby Keita also scored in that game, but he also drops to the bench, along with Jordan Henderson as the Liverpool side shows three changes to that which started Sunday’s 2-0 win over Chelsea.

Georginio Wijnaldum and James Milner come in, with the latter wearing the captain’s armband.

Veteran defender Pepe, and Mexican midfielder and captain Hector Herrera both start for Porto after missing the first leg due to suspension.

Pepe’s return means Brazilian defender Eder Militao, who will join Real Madrid in the summer, will line up at right back.

Liverpool won 5-0 at the Estadio do Dragao last season in the last-16. The winners of this tie will go through to a semi-final against Barcelona.

Starting Teams

Porto (4-4-1-1): Iker Casillas; Eder Militao, Felipe, Pepe, Alex Telles; Jesus Corona, Danilo Pereira, Hector Herrera (captain), Yacine Brahimi; Otavio; Moussa Marega.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; James Milner (captain), Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum; Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi, Sadio Mane.

Referee: Danny Makkelie (Netherlands)

AFP