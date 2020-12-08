Dortmund clinch top spot with 2-1 win at Zenit

ST PETERSBURG - Borussia Dortmund struck twice in the space of 11 second-half minutes to seal a 2-1 victory at Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League on Tuesday and clinch top spot in Group F.

The victory took Dortmund to 13 points from their six games, with Lazio taking second spot on 10 after a 2-2 draw with 10-man Club Brugge, who finished third.

Dortmund signalled their intent early on with a sustained spell of pressure but the hosts drew first blood when Argentine winger Sebastian Driussi's deflected shot ended up in the back of the net after wrongfooting keeper Marwin Hitz.

Zenit looked to have doubled their lead 17 minutes later but Sardar Azmoun's effort was ruled out for offside. Dortmund nearly found the equaliser on the stroke of halftime through Marco Reus but the German's curling effort cannoned off the crossbar.

Full back Lukasz Piszczek drew Dortmund level in the 68th minute after a goalmouth scramble before Axel Witsel's powerful left-footed strike from the edge of the penalty area put Lucien Favre's men in the lead.