PRAGUE - Defender Achraf Hakimi scored twice to give Borussia Dortmund a 2-0 win over Slavia Prague on Wednesday, the German’s team first victory in this season’s Champions League’s group stage.
Hakimi, who is in Dortmund on loan from Real Madrid, collected a pass from Julian Brandt to break down the right before beating Slavia goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar with a shot high into the net in the 35th.
The 20-year-old Morocco international sealed the win in the 89th amid late pressure from Slavia, this time finishing off a fast move on the left with a low left-foot shot.
“I knew about Hakimi's quality,” Slavia coach Jindrich Trpisovsky said. “I think that in few years, he will be among the three or four best full-backs in the world. His potential is tremendous.”
Both teams drew their opening Group F games.