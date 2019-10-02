Dortmund tops Slavia Prague in Champions League









Borussia Dortmund's Achraf Hakimi, right, celebrates his goal with a teammate Raphael Guerreiro during the Champions League group F match. Photo: Ondrej Deml/CTK via AP PRAGUE - Defender Achraf Hakimi scored twice to give Borussia Dortmund a 2-0 win over Slavia Prague on Wednesday, the German’s team first victory in this season’s Champions League’s group stage. Hakimi, who is in Dortmund on loan from Real Madrid, collected a pass from Julian Brandt to break down the right before beating Slavia goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar with a shot high into the net in the 35th. The 20-year-old Morocco international sealed the win in the 89th amid late pressure from Slavia, this time finishing off a fast move on the left with a low left-foot shot. “I knew about Hakimi's quality,” Slavia coach Jindrich Trpisovsky said. “I think that in few years, he will be among the three or four best full-backs in the world. His potential is tremendous.” Both teams drew their opening Group F games.

Slavia Prague's Lukas Masopust, left, challenges Borussia Dortmund's Axel Witsel. Photo: Vondrous/CTK via AP

With two more draws in its last two Bundesliga games, Dortmund was under pressure in Prague. The 1997 European champions responded by using its speedy players to threaten throughout an entertaining game between two attack-minded sides.

Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho needed just a minute to break into the area but had his goal-bound attempt denied by Kolar.

Just after halftime, Kolar again stopped Sancho on a fast counter.

Slavia wasted its best scoring chance in the 21st when Lukas Masopust connected with a through ball by Nicolae Stanciu but failed to beat Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki in a one-on-one situation.

Next, Dortmund travels to Inter while Slavia hosts Barcelona on October 23.

AP