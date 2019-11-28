LIVERPOOL – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp faces an anxious wait to discover the extent of the injury suffered by his key midfielder Fabinho in Wednesday's 1-1 Champions League draw with Napoli.
The Brazilian holding midfielder hobbled off in the 19th minute with an ankle injury, being replaced by Dutchman Georgino Wijnaldum.
"The biggest things is the Fabinho injury, that's massive," said Klopp.
"It's early and we all hope it's not too serious but it's pretty painful and in an area you don't want to have pain, around the ankle," added the German.
Asked by reporters how serious the injury could be, Klopp said: "I don't want to say what I expect because I hope it is not serious. He has pain, which is not good. He couldn't continue. I hope it is not that serious. We'll know more maybe tomorrow or the day after."