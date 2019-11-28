Fabinho injury a major worry for Klopp









Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp faces an anxious wait to discover the extent of the injury suffered by his key midfielder Fabinho (pictured). Photo: Carl Recine/Retuers LIVERPOOL – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp faces an anxious wait to discover the extent of the injury suffered by his key midfielder Fabinho in Wednesday's 1-1 Champions League draw with Napoli. The Brazilian holding midfielder hobbled off in the 19th minute with an ankle injury, being replaced by Dutchman Georgino Wijnaldum. "The biggest things is the Fabinho injury, that's massive," said Klopp. "It's early and we all hope it's not too serious but it's pretty painful and in an area you don't want to have pain, around the ankle," added the German. Asked by reporters how serious the injury could be, Klopp said: "I don't want to say what I expect because I hope it is not serious. He has pain, which is not good. He couldn't continue. I hope it is not that serious. We'll know more maybe tomorrow or the day after."

Liverpool are entering a vital phase of the season with 10 games before the end of the year, including the trip to Salzburg in the final Champions League Group E fixture where the European champions need at least a point to progress to the last 16.

Fabinho has become essential to the way Klopp's side play and there is no real like-for-like replacement for him in the squad.

The busy December fixture list also sees the Premier League leaders playing two games in the Club World Cup in Qatar.

Liverpool are looking to end a 30 year-wait for an English top-flight title and host Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday before the Merseyside derby against Everton on Dec. 4.

Reuters