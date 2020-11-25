Gladbach crush Shakhtar to stay top of Champions League Group B

MOENCHENGLADBACH - Borussia Moenchengladbach scored three times in a powerful first half before cruising past Shakhtar Donetsk 4-0 on Wednesday to stay top of Champions League Group B with two matches remaining.

Captain Lars Stindl, who also scored in their 6-0 mauling of Shakhtar in Ukraine this month, put the hosts in the driving seat with a 17th-minute penalty.

Breel Embolo hit the woodwork as Shakhtar, missing key players through injury, desperately struggled to keep pace with the Germans.

Stindl floated in a corner for Nico Elvedi to head in Gladbach's second goal in the 34th minute before fellow Swiss international Embolo's superb bicycle kick in first-half stoppage time made it 3-0.

The hosts took their foot off the gas in the second half but still added a fourth when Oscar Wendt whipped in a free kick from the right in the 77th minute and the ball sailed across a crowded box and ended in the back of the net.