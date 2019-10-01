BARCELONA – Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann says he needs to be given more time to settle into his new surroundings after making an underwhelming start to his career with the club since his 120-million-euro ($131 million) move from Atletico Madrid.
The Frenchman has failed to score in six of his eight competitive games and has come in for criticism for Barca's poor performances this campaign, which have led to them dropping eight points in seven La Liga games.
“It's very hard to adapt 100% in two months,” Griezmann told reporters ahead of Barca's Champions League Group F clash with Inter Milan on Wednesday.
“I've just got here, there's a different philosophy and I need to learn and improve in certain areas. I feel comfortable here but I need time to improve, particularly on my movement without the ball and I need to get more involved in the play.
“I feel good and confident but I know I lack a few things to be the best player I can be. I think I'm on the right path.”